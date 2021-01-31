COVID-19: 186 fresh cases, two deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 186 Covid-19 cases on Friday with the 33,088 tests that were conducted. Over 367 individuals were discharged on the day, taking the total number of active cases to 2,354. Meanwhile, two deaths were reported, taking the toll to 1,598.

The State’s momentum in vaccinating healthcare workers slowed down over the weekend as only 1,980 individuals from private medical facilities were given the jab on Saturday. The number was on the lower side as only 10 districts conducted the vaccination drive. Despite setting a low target, only 49.4 per cent of beneficiaries turned up to take the jab.

Kerala TPR at 10.51%

Kerala recorded 6,282 new cases on Saturday, taking the State’s with a test positivity rate (TPR) to 10.51 per cent. A total of 18 deaths were also reported on the day, taking the toll to 3,722. Among the newly infected, one came from the UK and 18 came from outside the State. So far, 10 returnees have tested positive for the new Covid strain.