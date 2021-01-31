CPI attacks Centre on farm laws, Red Fort breach

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has averred that the only way forward for the Central government is to repeal the three “anti-farm laws”, and “anti-labour, public electricity laws” to persuade the protesting farmers to withdraw from Delhi’s borders. The CPI held its national council meeting here to discuss national and international political phenomena on Saturday.

After addressing the meeting, CPI general secretary D Raja fell sick and was admitted to a private hospital. Party sources said he suffered dehydration and a fall in blood sugar levels. CPI former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy addressed the media in Raja’s absence.

CPI general secretary D Raja addresses the CPI

national council meeting at Makhdoom Bhavan

in Hyderabad on Saturday

The party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “miserably failed” to contain the spread of Covid-19. The party demanded that the Centre should dole out economic support to people who were adversely affected by the pandemic, such as migrant labourers and the unemployed, in the ongoing budget session.

Alleging a conspiracy behind allowing farmers to reach the Red Fort amid tight security on Republic Day, Sudhakar Reddy said the Centre was trying to suppress the movement in the name of national food security.

“Who informed the media that farmers would take out a rally at 6 am instead of the scheduled time of 11 am? The farmers were allowed to enter Delhi from all borders expect the Singhu border. The tractor rally was held with one lakh tractors, but no national media telecast it, while they only telecast untoward incidents,” Reddy said. Talking about the transition of power in the USA, Reddy said Trump’s poll debacle was a relief to democracy.