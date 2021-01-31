Leopard kills calf in Telangana's Sircilla

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A leopard is believed to have killed a calf and injured a cow in Ellantakunta mandal during the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at Vallampatla village. A farmer, Jagati Lachaiah, had tied his cattle in his mango orchard.

When he visited the orchard on Saturday morning, he found that a calf had died and a cow was injured. He informed forest officials about the incident.

Officials, after identifying the footprints of a leopard, told farmers to not be in their fields after 7 pm.

They also requested people not to leave cattle in fields or outside compound walls, and to tie them inside houses. Authorities conducted a panchanama at the site of the calf’s death and said they would provide compensation to Lachaiah.