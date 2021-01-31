Promotion process yet to begin for teachers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the state government has assured employees that promotions would be given by the end of January, the process is yet to be started in Education Department.

Around 20,000 teachers are eagerly waiting for their promotions. There have been no promotions for teachers in the last five and a half years.

After giving promotions to teachers, the posts left vacant could be filled through DSC. It means at least 20,000 new teachers could be recruited by the State government, once promotions are given to the existing teachers.

“The State government stopped giving promotions to teachers citing unified service rules, creation of new districts and other reasons,” said K Jangaiah of Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC). G Sadananda Goud of Upadhya Sanghala Samyukta Karacharana Samithi (JACTO) said that several teachers retired without getting promotions. The USPC and JACTO stated that there was a shortage for headmasters as well as teachers specialising in subjects in government schools.

Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation general secretary Chava Ravi demanded that the government announce the schedule for giving promotions to teachers in all districts. If there was no possibility of giving promotions, then it should give ad hoc promotions, Ravi said. USPC and JACTO mailed a letter to the CM requesting him to initiate the process.

‘10,479 pandits have not received promotions’

The USPC and JACTO pointed out that 10,479 pandits, whose posts were upgraded to school assistants did not get promotions. Same was the case with PETs, said the union leaders.