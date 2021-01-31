Submit report on illegal constructions in Nirmal: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Taking a serious view at alleged illegal constructions or developments in various government lands in Nirmal district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of the area specified by the petitioner and to file status reports along with the site plans and photographs indicating any illegal constructions in the areas earmarked for public purpose such as parks and playgrounds in the Master Plan.

Besides, the bench directed the Director of Archaeology and Museums Department to conduct a survey of the area and submit a report indicating the details of the historic forts and ruins in Nirmal district, and also to inform which have been declared as protected monuments by the State.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by advocate Ch Naresh Reddy with a plea to stay the constructions undertaken in survey numbers 404 to 411 and so on in Nirmal Urban Shivar.

The petitioner advocate requested that steps be taken for preservation of historical monuments such as Soangarh, Shamgarh, Battisgarh, Nirmal, and Bangalpet forts. Expressing displeasure with the authorities, the bench issued notices to the respondent authorities including Principal Secretaries, Nirmal Municipal Commissioner and others. The bench posted the matter to June 24 for further hearing.