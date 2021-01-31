Telangana gets a pat on back for reforms, receives Rs 179 crore incentive from Central govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has much to cheer as it has received an incentive of Rs 179 crore from the Centre for successfully implementing three out of four reforms. TS is the second State in the country to get such an incentive after Madhya Pradesh.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has approved capital projects of an additional amount of Rs 179 crore for the State. This is in addition to the capital projects of Rs 179 crore approved for the State earlier.

Additional projects in the State were approved as an incentive for undertaking reforms in three out of the four stipulated citizen-centric areas-- One Nation One Ration Card, Ease of Doing Business, and Urban Local Bodies Reforms. The projects have been approved under the newly launched scheme of ‘Financial Assistance to States for capital projects’.

Out of the additional approved amount of Rs 179 crore, around Rs 89.50 crore was released to the State as first instalment. The State would use these funds for developing better roads.

The scheme of ‘Special Assistance to States for capital expenditure’ was announced by the Finance Minister on October 12, 2020, as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The Scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the State governments who are facing difficult financial situation due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Ministry of Finance. The scheme received warm response from the State governments. So far, capital expenditure proposals of `1,0835.50 crore from 27 States have been approved by the Ministry of Finance. An amount of `5,417.70 crore has been released to the States as the first instalment under the scheme.

Citizen centric works

