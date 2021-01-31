Telangana HC extends stay orders till February 26

By Express News Service

The full bench of Telangana High Court issued orders extending the stay orders passed by the district courts till February 26 this year as the pandemic has not normalised to the extent expected by now.

Earlier, the bench had passed orders extending the stay till January 31 by taking suo motu cognisance of the facts that the State has not come out of the pandemic and having regard to the representation made by the Chairman of Bar Council of Telangana that many members were unable to file applications for extension of stay due to the pandemic.

The bench said keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the Bar members, the stay orders passed by the district courts shall continue till February 26.