Telangana holding its breath, will Union Budget meet its hopes?

The TRS-led government has softened its stand against the Narendra Modi government and has decided to maintain cordial relations with the Centre till the next elections.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union budget, bahi khata

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government has high expectations from the Union Budget which will be presented on Monday. The State’s wish list is long and it remains to be seen whether the State’s needs will be addressed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

But, it remains to be seen how the TRS would react if the Union Budget fails to provide the funds sought by the State government.

Besides funds and projects, the State government is expecting structural changes in the budgetary allocations. Earlier, Finance Minister T Harish Rao demanded that the Centre should scrap the cess and surcharges being collected by the Centre. TRS working president KT Rama Rao has written several letters to various Ministries seeking funds from the Centre.

Besides, the State government is also insisting on implementing the pending assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

