Two women trafficked from Maharashtra, Bengal for prostitution rescued in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda’s Malkajgiri zone, in a decoy operation, rescued two women who were trafficked from Maharashtra and West Bengal and forced into prostitution, on Saturday.

While the organiser, Rakesh, hailing from Mumbai, is on the run, his associates Mohd Ameer, M Sandeep and Maneesh Goyal have been arrested.

Based on a tipoff, a constable contacted Rakesh and asked for women. Rakesh quoted Rs 23,000 for two women and shared their pictures on Whatsapp. On Saturday, when Rakesh’s associates brought the women to Neredmet, the decoy party apprehended the accused persons and rescued the women.

Inquiries revealed that Rakesh had been running the business for a long time. The accused have been handed over to Neredmet police and a case has been registered under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

