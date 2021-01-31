Uttam waxes eloquent on the Mahatma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar said it was unfortunate that the current rulers were imposing “draconian and suppressive” measures against peaceful, legitimate, and democratic protests.

He spoke after offering a floral tribute to Gandhi on the latter’s 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

Later, Kumar tweeted, “The golden rule of conduct is mutual toleration, seeing that we will never all think alike and we shall always see Truth in fragment and from different points of vision.”

Recalling Albert Einstein’s quote on Gandhi, Uttam said, “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh & blood walked upon this earth”. He urged his party cadre to follow Gandhi’s ideals and teachings.