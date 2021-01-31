Widow of COVID martyr provided job in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly six months after the death of Deputy DMHO of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Dr G Naresh Kumar to Covid-19, his wife Pavani was provided a Group One cadre job by Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

The employment GO states that Pavani Kumar would now be employed as an Administrative Officer in the Office of the Director of Public Health.

It may be recalled that the young doctor aged just 35 had passed away during the first week of August after battling a severe Covid infection. He was the only government doctor to have died due to the virus and his death shocked many due to his young age.

Following the incident, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed to provide her a job on a special recommendation made by Minister Eatala Rajender. Pavani Kumar thanked Rao and Eatala for the job. “In such cases, usually a junior assistant post is given to the family of the deceased. However, since he was a martyr, the Health Minister offered a Group One job,” said Pavani Kumar.