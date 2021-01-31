STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will get vaccinated against COVID-19 along with public: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan

Tamilisai told reporters that it was highly commendable that the vaccine was being exported to many other developing nations from India.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday said she would take the COVID-19 vaccine jab during the second phase of the inoculation drive, along with the public.

Lauding the country's scientists for developing a vaccine that offers protection against the deadly coronavirus, Tamilisai told reporters here that it was highly commendable that the vaccine was being exported to many other developing nations from India.

The entire nation, which was reeling under the pandemic since March last, was relieved after the indigenous vaccine hit the market, she said.

On getting vaccinated, the former Tamil Nadu BJP president said as a doctor she would have got vaccinated.

But being the governor, she would prefer to get inoculated with the public.

The union government has said that after vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crore.

