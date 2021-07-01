STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Darbhanga blast:NIA picks up two LeT ultras in Hyderabad

The key conspirators in the case, who belong to Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, were residing at Nampally in the city.

Published: 01st July 2021 09:50 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and Mohd Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik, who are brothers, in Hyderabad, in connection with the explosion of a parcel at Darbhanga Railway Station in Bihar. The key conspirators in the case, who belong to Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, were residing at Nampally in the city. The case investigators found that the duo had prepared the chemical composition of the explosive in such a way that it would explode a few hours after the train started, but due to improper compositions, it exploded much later, resulting in a lesser amount of damage than they had intended.

Preliminary investigation and examination of the accused has revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT to execute terror acts across India and cause large-scale damage to life and property. Acting on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, Nasir and Imran fabricated an incendiary improvised explosive device (IED), packed it in a parcel of sarees and sent it via a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga.

