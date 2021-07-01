STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irked by GO 248, Warangal pvrivate hospitals decide not to admit Covid-19 patients

The new GO issued by the Health Department last week reinforced the same Covid- 19 treatment rates to be charged by private hospitals as the last year.

Published: 01st July 2021

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just as the impending third wave makes inroads into the two neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, trouble is brewing in Telangana with private hospitals planning to stop admissions of Covid-19 patients. On Wednesday, the Warangal unit of Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) announced that they would not accept Covid- 19 patients until GO 248 was revised and the rates for treatment were set according to industry standards.

They have also submitted a letter to the DMHO and the Warangal District Collector demanding the revision of rates after consultation with private hospitals. The new GO issued by the Health Department last week reinforced the same Covid- 19 treatment rates to be charged by private hospitals as the last year. As per the rates sanctioned, a maximum limit of Rs 9,000 has been set for ICU beds equipped with ventilator per day, which is nearly five times lower than the limit suggested by THANA back in May 2021, when they were consulted by the government once.

The issue is snowballing now as the State government has been on an offensive against private hospitals for not abiding by these rates and suspending treatment rights of violating hospitals. “We question the scientific basis of the new GO. Both GOs, the one issued before and now, are one and the same. Despite THANA doctors being asked to present a pricing list, it was not deliberated or taken into consideration. Private hospitals account for nearly 60-70 per cent of Covid care services in the State, but even then we are forced to give Covid care at such poor costs,” said Dr V Rakesh, State vice president, THANA.

It is further learnt that hospitals in other districts are planning to withhold new admissions across the State from July 2 if the demands are not met. “On Thursday, we intend to file a case challenging both these GOs. The authorities and people alike need to understand our plight on why we want to increase costs,” Dr Rakesh added.

