Krishna water dispute: Telangana has right to generate power, says G Jagadish Reddy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Joining the war of words over Krishna water following the dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday attacked the AP government saying that it has been acting “arrogantly”. He said Telangana would continue to generate power through the hydropower plant until there is water in the Srisailam dam.

Jagadish Reddy firmly asserted that no commission had the right to obstruct power generation in the State. Speaking to the media in Suryapet district, the Minister said TS has the right to generate hydro power in Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichinthala, and Jurala. He said Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had tried to get an amicable solution with AP but its CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy has ignored the proposal.