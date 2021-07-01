Launch special Covid vaccination drive for tribals:Vidyasagar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Maharashtra Governor and senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to constitute a special task force — comprising officials, local body representatives, NGOs and medical staff and headed by the State Governors, to undertake a special drive to inoculate tribal communities living in the areas designated under Schedule V of Constitution of India.

In an open letter to the President, Vidyasagar Rao said that the tribal communities constitute over nine per cent of the population in the country and they are facing insurmountable problems due to the meagre medical facilities and lack of awareness on the pandemic. He said that the tribals would come in contact with the vendors during weekly markets and susceptible to contracting the deadly virus.

“It is our fundamental responsibility to safeguard our tribals, who are the most vulnerable sections, from the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, I suggest the constitution of a special task force consisting of officials, local body representatives and members from the medical fraternity to undertake a special drive to inoculate tribal communities, especially those living in the areas designated under Schedule V of the Indian constitution,” Vidyasagar Rao said.