Powerless KRMB not playing its role: Telangana on the dispute over Krishna river water with Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the dispute over Krishna river waters escalating by the day, the KRMB (Krishna River Management Board), which is supposed to play a mediatory role in the dispute, has come under criticism from Telangana officials for not being able to act against AP.

The heights of KRMB’s ineffective administration came to light this week, after AP lodged a complaint against Telangana generating hydel power at Srisailam. The Board addressed a letter to TS Genco, which is not working under the control of KRMB. “We have not received any letter from KRMB on power generation till date,” an official from the Irrigation Department said on Wednesday.

TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in his letter on October 2, 2020 to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, expressed displeasure over the ‘ineffective supervision’ of KRMB. “While remaining silent about the illegal drawal of waters f rom the Pothireddypadu regulator by AP, it is surprising that KRMB has seen it fit to stop us from generating power at Srisailam in the middle of the agricultural season,” Rao stated in his letter.

Though working arrangements were made to the effect that Nagarjuna Sagar would be operated by Telangana and Srisailam by AP, the complaint is that the KRMB failed to play its role. “As the KRMB failed to monitor the system, AP is illegally drawing water to Rayalaseema,” a Telangana official pointed out. The KRMB is in such a helpless condition that AP and Telangana have got away with not submitting Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of several projects till date.