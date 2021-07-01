Telangana all set to fill 50,000 vacancies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for issuing notifications to fill about 50,000 vacancies in public sector, as the State government issued GO 128 notifying the MHA order making amendments to the existing Zonal system, on Wednesday.

The amendments made to the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order were that the newly created Mulugu district has been included in Kaleshwaram (Zone-1) and Narayanpet district has been included in Jogulamba (Zone -7), while Vikarabad district was deleted from Jogulamba (Zone- 7) and has been included in Charminar (Zone-6).