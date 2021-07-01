Telangana government to introduce new policies to aid SC entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened a meeting with all political parties on the Scheduled Caste empowerment scheme, the government is all set to provide financial assistance to SC entrepreneurs in enhancing their business activities in the State.

The SC Welfare Department of ficials were asked to collect data of SC entrepreneurs who are involved in several businesses and submit a report to the government so they can be considered for providing financial assistance. According to sources, a number of businessmen belonging to SC communities, who are running several businesses in the State, have applied for loans and other financial assistance from the government.

“We have provided loans to the SC entrepreneurs under several schemes and some applications are still pending. We will submit the data of businessmen of these communities based on directions of the government,” an official said. The sources said that the officials were asked to prepare policies based on the ones being implemented in the neighbouring states.

A study will be conducted by visiting neighbouring states and interacting with the senior officials who introduced a number of schemes for SCs in education, business and other sectors.“A team of senior officials will prepare these policies to provide financial assistance to SC businessmen in the State. A comprehensive report will be submitted to government for consideration,” they said.

Meanwhile, the officials are also expected to submit a data of the eligible candidates to the government for consideration in providing financial assistance. Stating that more than 25,000 youngsters were provided assistance under the government’s T-Pride scheme, the officials said that more than `100 crore funds were released for SCs businessmen.