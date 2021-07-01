TPCC president A Revanth Reddy likens KCR to Covid, says elections can cure Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Coronavirus, the new TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that Covid vaccine-like elections are needed to unseat the former. Briefing to he media after his meeting with the DCC presidents at MLA Quarters at Adarshnagar here on Wednesday, he called upon the party cadre to pull up their socks and be prepared as KCR may decide to go for election whenever he desires. “State would be cured of all the ailments once the elections are held,” he said.

“KCR not only deceived SCs but also BCs. Despite their presence being close to half of the population, only 3% funds are allocated for them in the Budget,” he said. On the schemes implementation, he alleged that schemes were being implemented only in the Assembly constituencies which were going for byelections.

“After Dubbaka and Nagarjuna Sagar, now scores were being enrolled under different schemes at Huzurabad,” he claimed. Challenging the way KCR’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha was being projected as the face of Telangana festivities, Revanth held that Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana was the ‘real Telangana talli’.

Revanth a brand ambassador for ‘blackmail’: Jeevan

Taking a dig at the newly-elected TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday described the former as “KD number 1779 - Pradesh Congress Committee president”. Jeevan Reddy was referring to the number allotted by Chanchalguda jail authorities to Revanth during vote-for-note case. Describing Revanth Reddy as a brand ambassador for “blackmail”, he said: “Revanth Reddy changes his political colours once in six months like a chameleon. He has an iron leg. Whichever party he joins, the fate of that party is sealed.”