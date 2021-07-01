Vexed with apathy, Telangana woman offers mangalsutra as bribe

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Vexed with the apathy of officials, a woman staged a novel protest at the Rudrangi Tahsildar’s office by hanging her mangalsutra at the entrance of the building, asking the revenue officials to accept it as a bribe to address her complaint, on Wednesday.

According to Polasa Manga, she has been running from pillar to post for the past two years, requesting the authorities to take action against a few of her close relatives who appropriated her 1.13 acres and got the land registered under their names. The victim said that soon after the demise of her husband, a few close relatives finagled her land and changed the ownership details in official records illegally.

“I owned two acres of land. After the death of my husband, I was forced to sell 27 guntas from it. Meanwhile, taking advantage of my situation, a few of my close relatives appropriated the land records and got the remaining 1.13 acres registered under their names. Ever since then, I have been knocking on various doors to get justice. However, the authorities have not yet addressed my grievance or taken any steps to help me get back my land. Vexed with the attitude of officials, I decided to offer them my mangalsutra as a bribe,” a devastated Manga explained.

On learning about the protest, the Tahsildar, who was at the district headquarters at that time, rushed back to the revenue office and interacted with her. After she got into an argument with the officials, the police shifted Manga to the local station. When Express tried to interact with a few revenue officials, they were not ready to comment on the issue. According to sources, after the death of her husband, the victim has been staying at her mother’s house in Metpalli.