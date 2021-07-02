10-day Pattana Pragathi programme launched by Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s flagship programme, Pattana Pragati, was launched in the city by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Durganagar on Thursday in the presence of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, corporators and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that as many as 955 teams have been formed under the GHMC to manage the Pattana Pragathi programmes from July 1 to 10 so as to keep the city neat and clean. He said that elected representatives such as MLAs, MLCs and corporators should participate in the programme in their respective segments and wards.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that a month-long special drive will be taken up throughout the month of July for the prevention of seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria in the wake of the monsoon season.