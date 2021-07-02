STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After long break & U-turn, online classes resume in Telangana

The resumption of online classes will help around 25 lakh students studying in government schools and ensure that their academic year does not get wasted.

Published: 02nd July 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher conducts online classes on the first day of reopening of schools on Thursday, in Hyderabad

A teacher conducts online classes on the first day of reopening of schools on Thursday, in Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long summer break, online classes for lakhs of school students resumed in the State from Thursday. Earlier, the State government had planned to start physical classes from Thursday, July 1. However it rolled back its decision after a lot of parents expressed their dissatisfaction with conduction of physical classes. 

The School Education Department has made all the arrangements to hold online classes. For classes III to X, lessons will be given on DD Yadagiri and T-SAT Vidya channel. Meanwhile, online classes for government school students of classes I and II will begin from August 1. For a month, the department has decided to revise key lessons and concepts taught during the last academic year. 

Accordingly, the department on Wednesday issued a class-wise timetable for digital classes for July 1 to 7. The resumption of online classes will help around 25 lakh students studying in government schools and ensure that their academic year does not get wasted.

To make sure the online classes reach all the levels, the State government has also asked teachers to make sure that the students who do not have a television at home listen to the online classes at gram panchayat offices, libraries and on smartphones.Education officials made it clear to private educational institutions to adhere to the guidelines issued by the State government.

