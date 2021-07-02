Babli project gates opened, SRSP to receive inflows

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Gates of the Babli barrage in Maharashtra’s Nanded district were opened on Thursday and they will remain open till October 28 this year, in adherence to the Supreme Court’s judgement. Water from the barrage flows into the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP).

According to the SC judgment, gates of the barrage are opened for two periods every year — from July 1 to October 28 and again from March 1 — to release 0.6 tmcft water downstream. CWC, Nanded’s Irrigation officials and SRSP representatives supervised the process of lifting the gates. All 14 gates were lifted by around 11 am on Thursday.

Since the monsoon has reached the region, the flood gates of Shankarrao Chavan Vishnupuri Project (SCVP) situated near Nanded have been lifted thrice, resulting in inflows into Godavari. From June 1 to till date, the SRSP has received 10.63 tmcft from upstream and local areas.

Officials say that the SCVP is 90 per cent filled and in the incoming few days good rainfall is expected in Maharashtra, which would result in good inflows into the SRSP.