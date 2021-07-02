STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Chandrasekhar Rao depriving poor students of education, says YS Sharmila

She was interacting with students and youngsters at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, on Thursday.

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Sharmila, daughter of former AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, alleged that the TRS supremo was not interested in providing education to all. “If the number of graduates in the State goes up, then the government will have to create more job opportunities. This is why the CM is not ensuring education to all,” she added. 

Followers accord a grand welcome to 
YS Sharmila at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, on Thursday

Sharmila also demanded that the government reimburse pending fee to students. She was interacting with students and youngsters at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, on Thursday.Criticising the CM for focusing on cattle and sheep distribution drives alone, she said that KCR wants the people to remain shepherds. Sharmila also blasted the Chief Minister for not ensuring free education to all poor students. Going one step further, Sharmila alleged that KCR was working at the behest of Upper Caste people.Later in the day, she visited Warangal city and garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar at KU junction.

