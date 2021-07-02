Covid: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that all is not gloomy ahead of the third wave of Covid-19, Chairman of AIG Hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, said that the monoclonal antibody cocktail is likely to become more accessible to people as its price may drop to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 70,000 per dose, once trials are completed. AIG Hospital is actively deploying the monoclonal antibody treatment in India.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy was speaking at a webinar organised by FTCCI and explained how an Indian firm — Zydus Cadilla — was working on the trials and possibly by the last quarter of the year, favourable results will come in, which will effectively lower the rates of the treatment. He said the cocktail treatment was working well on the vulnerable patients if administered early.

“Studies have shown that the monoclonal antibody which is derived from cells of recovered patients are effective against variants which originated in India. We have seen that giving this in the first week of the infection, within two-three days of testing positive, helps avoid any kind of complications for high-risk individuals,” he said.