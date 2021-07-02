STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccination drive for 18-44 age group begins in Telangana

Those belonging to the age group of 18 to 44 years will have to register themselves through CoWin in advance, and walk-in candidates will only be entertained in rural areas, officials said.

Published: 02nd July 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 01:40 PM

Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up in Telangana for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre.

Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up in Telangana for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged between 18 and 44 years commenced in Telangana on July 1, 2021, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao informed.

"Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre. 241 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and 604 dedicated vaccination centres have been established for vaccinating around 500 people in each centre per day," he said.

He added that those belonging to the age group 18-44 will have to register themselves through the CoWin portal in advance, and walk-in candidates will only be entertained in rural areas.

Further, Rao told that over 1.10 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state as of Thursday.

"Telangana is dealing with the vaccination in a very strategic manner. We are vaccinating people from High-risk groups/super spreaders. Till date, nearly about 45 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered only to people from High-risk groups," he added. 

