Darbhanga blast: NIA raids houses of two LeT operatives in net

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had arrested LeT operatives Mohd Nasir Khan and Imran Malik from New Mallepally in the city on Wednesday in connection with the parcel blast at Darbhanga in Bihar, continued searches at their residences, resulting in seizure of various digital devices and documents pertaining to procedure for fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the agency said in a release on Thursday.

The case was originally registered at Railway PS Darbhanga, Bihar relating to an explosion in a parcel on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway station on June 17. Investigation has so far has revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of the terrorost organisation LeT to execute terror acts across India. Acting on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, Nasir and Imran fabricated an IED, packed it in a parcel of sarees and sent it via a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga.