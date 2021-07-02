Marri Shashidhar Reddy pitches for increase of Legilative Assembly seats in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of J&K going for delimitation exercise, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy demanded that the even Legilative Assembly seats in Telagana and Andhra Pradesh should be increased. The Congress leader said that he would be writing letters to Chief Ministers of both Telugu States as well as along with leaders of different political parties.

Speaking to the media at Somajiguda Press Club, he said that now that the process for the delimitation to increase the number of seats from 83 to 90 is underway in J&K, a similar process has to commence simultaneously in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as mentioned in the original AP Reorganisation Act.