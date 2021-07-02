New courts in Telangana will lead to speedy justice: CJ Hima Kohli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) of the Telangana High Court Hima Kohli on Thursday expressed confidence that it will take less time to resolve cases as new courts were inaugurated in Wanaparthy, Jadcherla and Kodangal, which could see an increase in number of judges as well.

The CJ digitally inaugurated the newly constructed courts of the first and second additional junior civil judges, first and second additional judicial first class magistrate in Wanaparthy, Jadcherla and Kodangal. Speaking on the occasion, she encouraged advocates and judges to have cordial relations between them. Observing that all facilities were being made available for petitioners in the courts, she hoped that justice would be delivered at a faster pace to victims. In view of the prevailing Covid situation, she advised advocates to take all precautions, vaccinate their families.