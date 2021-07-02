RTA: Telangana continues to pay fines despite Centre’s stand

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Central government, in view of the pandemic, has extended the validity of license and other documents issued by the Transport Department, whose validity lapsed from February 2020 onwards, penalties are being imposed on Telangana residents who apply for renewal of these documents. Telangana Road Transport Authority’s (RTA) appeals on the issue are not being heeded.

R Varadha Raju, a resident of Chilkalguda in Secunderabad, had to pay an additional amount of `200 when he applied for renewal of his driving license, even though his license had lapsed post February 2020, in September that year. Similar was the case with Chalapathi Rao, who had to pay `970 and had to take a driving test again though his license lapsed within the limits cited by the Central government. Now, scores of applicants are wondering as to why the directive is not applicable here in Telangana, when all the neighbouring States are enforcing it.

As per the latest directives from the Central government, the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 has been extended till September 30. This covers all documents including fitness, permit (all types), license and registration, whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 2021.

However, officials of Telangana RTA reasoned that technical issues were leading to the problems. “The fee structure is automatically generated through online software and not tweaked according to the latest directives. There are other technical issues too,” said an official.