STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RTA: Telangana continues to pay fines despite Centre’s stand

However, officials of Telangana RTA reasoned that technical issues were leading to the problems.

Published: 02nd July 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, Challan, Traffic police

For representational pupose. (File Photo)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Central government, in view of the pandemic, has extended the validity of license and other documents issued by the Transport Department, whose validity lapsed from February 2020 onwards, penalties are being imposed on Telangana residents who apply for renewal of these documents. Telangana Road Transport Authority’s (RTA) appeals on the issue are not being heeded. 

R Varadha Raju, a resident of Chilkalguda in Secunderabad, had to pay an additional amount of `200 when he applied for renewal of his driving license, even though his license had lapsed post February 2020, in September that year. Similar was the case with Chalapathi Rao, who had to pay `970 and had to take a driving test again though his license lapsed within the limits cited by the Central government. Now, scores of applicants are wondering as to why the directive is not applicable here in Telangana, when all the neighbouring States are enforcing it. 

As per the latest directives from the Central government, the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 has been extended till September 30. This covers all documents including fitness, permit (all types), license and registration, whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 2021. 

However, officials of Telangana RTA reasoned that technical issues were leading to the problems. “The fee structure is automatically generated through online software and not tweaked according to the latest directives. There are other technical issues too,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central government Road Transport Authority Telangana RTA
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp