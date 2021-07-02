Telangana: Mahabubnagar ryot attempts suicide, blames police

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A young farmer named Chandraiah attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in the vicinity of Moosapet police station on Thursday. He accused them of inaction after he was allegedly attacked by his neighbouring farmers regarding a land dispute on Wednesday. He said the police officers had refused to lodge a complaint and had asked him to bring village elders.

Chandraiah, who recorded a video from the police station’s vicinity, claimed that since 2016 there were disputes regarding the land, and the officials were trying to shrug off their responsibility in resolving the issue. He said that the sarpanch wasn’t being helpful either. He was shifted to the local government hospital by police, where his condition was said to be stable.

