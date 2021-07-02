Telangana to receive above normal rains in July too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving excess rainfall in June, Telangana is expected to receive above normal rainfall in July as well, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In June, Telangana received 195.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 130.4 mm.

The IMD released the forecast for southwest monsoon rainfall for the month of July on Thursday, which stated, “The southwest monsoon rainfall during July 2021 is most likely to be normal to above normal. Rainfall is likely to be well distributed spatially over most parts of the state.”

The IMD has forecast that heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places on Friday and Saturday in several districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places in all districts.

Widespread rains were reported across central, eastern and northern Telangana districts on Thursday. In a span of a couple of hours Jeedimetla in Hyderabad’s outskirts recorded as much as 160 mm rainfall by night 11 pm, highest in the State. Most other parts of the State, including GHMC limits, recorded light to moderate rains.In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to be cloudy on Friday, with a chance of light to moderate rains or thundershowers.