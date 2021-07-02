Telangana: Yemen national, one other held with cocaine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department on Thursday nabbed two persons, including a Yemen national, for allegedly peddling illegal drugs. Acting on a reliable tip, the team raided a house in Noornagar, Banjara Hills and seized ecstasy pills, cocaine, MDMA and charas from their possession.The offenders —Abdurabu Mohammed, 31, and Solomon Susairaj, 28 – had reportedly conspired to sell drugs. The investigation revealed that the foreigner Abdurabu was previously arrested over a similar case in the year 2019.

Abdurabu had moved to India for studies and joined a college in Pune, but later dropped out. He joined Nizam College in 2013. He started consuming and selling drugs, but was caught by the Excise team in 2019. He moved to Bengaluru after his release and carried out his activities in Hyderabad through his aides.The police seized 17 gm of cocaine, 8 gm of MDMA, 73 ecstasy pills, 15 gm of charas, two mobile phones, one digital weighing machine and Rs 80,000 in cash.