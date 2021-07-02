Telangana saw more development in 7 years that it did in last 70 years: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Telangana witnessed development within seven years which it did not see in the last 70 years. The Minister participated in the Palle Pragathi programme at Rajapeta in Gabhiraopet mandal on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he said that new ration cards would be issued from July 5, and that Aasara pensions for those above 57 years of age would be made available soon.

He expressed happiness over the fact that tanks in villages were brimming with water and dams reaching Full Reservoir Level (FRL) due to the Kaleshwaram Project. “Telangana has provided tractors to 12,769 gram panchayats. No other State in the country is giving tractors to gram panchayats,” said the Minister. Impressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Rythu Bandhu programme, the Centre was now implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana scheme, benefitting nearly 16 crore farmers, he added.