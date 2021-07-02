STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three lakh people in Telangana to get Covid jabs every day

The DPH urged the public to book slots at the earliest as they were readily available on Cowin app/website.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the month of July, Telangana has set a target of administering three lakh doses of the vaccine every day. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday, announced that the State aimed to inoculate 2.4 crore eligible adults at the earliest with at least one dose.

The State also opened up the vaccination drive for its 18+ citizens on Thursday and is currently administering about two lakh doses a day. “We have observed that a single dose of the vaccine offers partial immunity against the virus. So we are aiming to inoculate as many citizens as we can,” said Dr Rao.He said that nearly three lakh slots would be available for online booking at government centres from Friday. Rural PHCs, meanwhile, would offer up to 150 walk-in vaccine doses every day.

The DPH urged the public to book slots at the earliest as they were readily available on Cowin app/website.“The State has taken the decision to postpone the second-dose vaccination by two weeks, bearing in mind that the younger population also needs to also get vaccinated,” he added.

