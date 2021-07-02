TRS sarpanch Abbu Prakash Reddy, villagers boycott Palle Pragathi

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Residents and elected representatives of Peddakodepaka village, miffed over not receiving a piece of land for a 33/11 kV substation, boycotted the Palle Pragathi programme on its first day, in Shayampet mandal of Warangal (Rural) district on Thursday. TRS party sarpanch Abbu Prakash Reddy alleged that Warangal Collector M Haritha has been negligent in allocating the land for the substation, which was sanctioned during the tenure of former speaker S Madhusudhana Chary.

Sources said that on Thursday, Special Officer (SO) Hema Naik and Gram Panchayat (GP) Secretary Srinivas informed the GP’s elected body to attend a Gram Sabha regrading the Palle Pragathi programme. After hearing Naik talk about the programme, the sarpanch announced that the villagers are unanimously boycotting the Palle Pragathi progamme to protest against Haritha’s negligence in allocating the land to construct a substation.

The remaining elected representatives, ward members and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members supported the sarpanch and left the office. Naik left the village and informed the Collector about the incident.Speaking to the media, Prakash said the issue of land allocation for the sub-station was even escalated to Bhupalpalle MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi and that they too had intimated the Collector of the issue.