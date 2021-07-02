STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UoH startup suggests use of anti-diabetic drug Ertugliflozin against Covid

The research claims that this is the first result offering a safe and cost-effective solution for Covid-19 treatment.

Published: 02nd July 2021 08:05 AM

A girl, 18, takes the jab at a vaccination centre in Hyderabad on Thursday

RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A startup incubated at UoH, with another firm, has suggested that Ertugliflozin, an anti-diabetic drug, can be repurposed to treat Covid-19.The findings, by ReaGene Innovations Private Limited, a startup incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST in UoH, and INDRAS Private Limited, indicate that the repurposed drug binds effectively to the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of Covid-19.

The research claims that this is the first result offering a safe and cost-effective solution for Covid-19 treatment. “It has immense potential to treat Covid-19 infection and our research proved its efficacy in test-tube assays,” said Dr Uday Saxena, CEO, ReaGene Innovations. The research, funded by Tech Mahindra, was carried out by a team led by Dr Ratnakar Palakodeti, Global Practice Head, of Life Sciences and Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head, Makers Lab.

869 new cases in Telangana
Telangana reported 869 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday by conducting 1,05,123 tests. With this, the State’s active case load stands at 13,052 cases. Eight patients died of Covid-19 and 1,197 patients recovered on the day. The highest number of cases recorded in the State on the day were from GHMC (101), followed by Rangareddy (65) and Khammam (52).

Telangana should conduct audit of deaths: Cong
AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded the Telangana government to conduct an audit of the deaths occurred during the pandemic Speaking to mediapersons, he said this would ensure that the families of those who died of Covid-19 would receive Rs 4 lakh compensation, as directed by the Supreme Court. He said while more than 1.5 lakh people had died of Covid-19 in Telangana, the government had reported just 3,651 deaths.

