Darbhanga blast: two more Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives held in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives Mohd Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil alias Kafeel, both residents of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the blast of a parcel at Darbhanga Railway Station in Bihar on June 17.

The NIA had arrested brothers Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and Mohd Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, from Mallepally in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The agency found that Haji Salim had been acting as an intermediary between the duo and their handler Iqbal Kana based in Pakistan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Haji Salim and Kafil are the key conspirators in the case.

They met at Salim’s residence in February and finalised their plan Both the accused would be produced before the Special NIA Court, Patna after obtaining a transit remand from a competent court in UP.