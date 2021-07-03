Fast-track genome sequencing of coronavirus, says V-P M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for the fast-tracking of genome sequencing of coronavirus variants in the country.

He visited the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology’s LaCONES (Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species) facility in Hyderabad on Friday.

Addressing the CCMB scientists and research scholars, Naidu stressed the need to amp up genome sequencing of the virus to identify new mutations and combat the spread of Covid-19. He also highlighted the recent incidents of tigers and lions contracting Covid-19 in different zoos across the country.

The VP also called for strengthening international collaborations with research institutions to study the feasibility of developing a universal vaccine that could neutralise various SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Appealing to the public to shed vaccine hesitancy, Naidu reiterated that vaccines made in India were safe and effective.