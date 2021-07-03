STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fast-track genome sequencing of coronavirus, says V-P M Venkaiah Naidu

Appealing to the public to shed vaccine hesitancy, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu reiterated that vaccines made in India were safe and effective.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at CCMB, in Hyderabad

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at CCMB, in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for the fast-tracking of genome sequencing of coronavirus variants in the country. 

He visited the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology’s LaCONES (Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species) facility in Hyderabad on Friday.

Addressing the CCMB scientists and research scholars, Naidu stressed the need to amp up genome sequencing of the virus to identify new mutations and combat the spread of Covid-19. He also highlighted the recent incidents of tigers and lions contracting Covid-19 in different zoos across the country.

The VP also called for strengthening international collaborations with research institutions to study the feasibility of developing a universal vaccine that could neutralise various SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Appealing to the public to shed vaccine hesitancy, Naidu reiterated that vaccines made in India were safe and effective.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Vice President of India
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp