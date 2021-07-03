Kolam tribes want special job quotas, meet Union Minister Renuka Singh

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kolam tribal leaders met Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh in Delhi and urged the Central government to resolve the problems they have been facing for some time now.

According to Kolam community’s State president Tekkam Bhasakar, they submitted a memorandum listing out their demands, including construction of 10,000 houses every year.

Their other demands include special quota in employment, borewells or open wells in farm lands and annual grant of Rs 50 crore for development and welfare of the Kolam tribe.

The Minister is said to have assured that the Union government would sanction houses if the State government send the details of beneficiaries.