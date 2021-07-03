STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land dispute: Chenchu tribal woman pours petrol on forest official during argument

Chenchu families in possession of these lands without Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas, were enraged and got into an argument with the officials.

This isn’t the first time that forest officials and Chenchus in the village clashed. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: It appears as if the snowballing issue of land dispute between forest officials and tribals is slowly turning into a high-octane row. 

​Escalating the tension between the officials and tribals, a woman from the Chenchu community, while arguing with the officials over the issue of podu lands, poured petrol on a forest beat officer, on Friday morning.

The incident happened at Macharam in Amrabad mandal when a large group of forest officials from Amrabad and Maddimaddugu ranges reached the village to draw a base-line between revenue and forest limits to take up plantation drives.

Chenchu families in possession of these lands without Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas, were enraged and got into an argument with the officials. Meanwhile, a Chenchu woman poured petrol on a beat officer. 

However, a major tragedy was averted as the other officials snatched the match-box away from her. The Chenchus also spilled limestone powder on the officials and cut the ropes brought by them.

On learning about the incident, Achampet MLA G Balraju rushed to the scene, intervened and expressed displeasure over the officials’ actions. He convinced the tribals that the issue would be resolved by the State government soon.

Recurring quarrels

This isn’t the first time that forest officials and Chenchus in the village clashed. According to Nagaiah, president of Chenchu Seva Sangham, there was a dispute between Chenchus and forest officials even last month. MLA Balraju had then also intervened and asked officials to leave the tribals in peace. 

“The officials tried to convince Chenchus to alienate at least some extent of their lands and assured them that they would be given pattas for the remaining. However, the negotiations failed,” Nagaiah told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, forest officials maintained that Chenchus don’t have RoFR pattas because they occupied those lands after 2005. Amrabad Range Officer Archana informed the media that action would be initiated against those Chenchus who tried to obstruct officials.

