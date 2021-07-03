Mining department, Telangana police to crack the whip on illegal sand suppliers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With construction activities resuming post-lockdown, the sand mafia, which had kept large amounts of sand stored during lockdown, has now started supplying it to needy customers at inflated prices.

After receiving complaints, the Mining Department decided to constitute a task force team to check the illegal sand supply and to take action as per law. According to officials, they received information that many transporters supplying sand to customers have failed to produce weight bills and receipts of sand supplied to customers.

If any transporter and seller has failed to produce weight bills and sand mining receipts, the sand will be considered as illegal.

Stored sand illegally

It was reported that local businessmen, who have been in the sand business for sometime, managed to procure sand from several riverbeds illegally and stored them at their premises and other public places during lockdown.

In view of the incidents, the Mining Department officials conducted raids a few months ago and found that a few traders officially purchased sand by logging into the Mining Department portal and received receipts. Later, these traders supplied the sand illegally.

By showing the same weight bill and receipts of sand purchase, they would sell the sand stored illegally to unsuspecting customers.

Penalty to be imposed

Following the illegal sand sales in the city, the Mining Department officials are set to work with the officials from the Revenue and Police Department to crack the whip on the illegal supply.

Officials said that if anyone is found violating the law, the Mining Department would serve show cause notice and impose a penalty ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh per vehicle, depending on the capacity of the vehicle used to transport sand.