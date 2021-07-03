STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More jobs for local youth with zonal system: KT Rama Rao

The Minister also recalled that the government was giving special incentives to industries, if they employed local youths in their units. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that with the State government granting approval for the zonal system, nearly 95 per cent of government jobs would be offered to local youths.

In a statement here on Friday, Rama Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for approving the zonal system and said that youngsters from every part of the State would now get equal opportunities in the government sector. 

“The government’s aim is to ensure that local youths get a lion’s share of jobs in both the government and the private sectors,” he said.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs accorded its nod for the amendments to the zonal system, the State government issued a GO notifying seven zones and two multi-zones in Telangana. Rama Rao recalled that the TRS government had filled up around 1.3 lakh jobs in various departments.

