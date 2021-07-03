STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Prehistoric rock art site found at Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal

The rock arts depict images of a large tiger-like animal, a stag with antlers, a small mouse deer-like animal, a hunting scene and two humans standing beside each other.

Published: 03rd July 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

One of therock arts at Medikonda,Jogulamba Gadwal district,found by members of the Kotha Telangana Charitram, depicts a stag with antler.

One of therock arts at Medikonda,Jogulamba Gadwal district,found by members of the Kotha Telangana Charitram, depicts a stag with antler.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new prehistoric rock art site has been discovered in Medikonda village of Jogulamba Gadwal district, inside a cave located atop a hillock, at a height of around 240 metres. 

The rock arts depict images of a large tiger-like animal, a stag with antlers, a small mouse deer-like animal, a hunting scene and two humans standing beside each other.

The discovery was reported by a government school teacher Hanumannagiri Vemareddy, along with his friends T Padmareddy and S Hanmatareddy, all of whom are members of the collective Kottha Telangana Charitram (KTC). 

KTC members say the rock art is from the pre-neolithic period and is a rare kind of site among the sites found until now.

Over the last few years, KTC has discovered various such sites across the State but rues the lack of interest in their protection by the Department of Heritage. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KTC convener Sriramoju Haragopal said that they had discovered around 26 rock art sites in Telangana since 2014. He said, “We have informed the Heritage Department about the sites, but to no avail.

The sites are threatened by granite mining. None of the departments concerned with issuing permissions for mining bother to check whether the mining locations have any rock art site. 

The Heritage Department too is not bothered, even though they are the custodians.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jogulamba Gadwal
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp