Ration card distribution in Telangana from July 6

MEDAK: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Friday, asserted that the State government will begin the distribution of new ration cards on July 6. He was visiting Dandupally village under Manoharabad mandal in Medak district.

During the visit, he also took part in the Gram Sabha. Pointing out that all eligible persons will receive ration cards, the Minister said that this include both those who have already filed applications and those about to file.

​Earlier in the day, the Minister toured various areas in the village and took stock of the progress of Palle Pragathi programme.