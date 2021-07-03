Southwest monsoon brings copious rains to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has recorded 66 per cent above normal rainfall due to the southwest monsoon in Telangana this year. While the normal rainfall till July 2 is 139.2mm, the State has received 230.8mm of rainfall, as per the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).



Moreover, none of the districts in the State have recorded deficient rainfall. Of the 33 districts, 16 districts have recorded large-excess rainfall (60 per cent above normal), 13 districts recorded excess rainfall (20-59 per cent above normal) and four districts recorded normal rainfall (19 per cent less or above the normal value).

The highest deviation from normal has been witnessed in Warangal (Urban) district, which recorded 147 per cent above the normal rainfall as the district recorded 346.5mm of rainfall, against the normal value of 140.4mm. Various parts of the district, including Warangal City, witnessed flooding of low-lying areas and submergence of agricultural fields due to the heavy rains.

The districts under the Greater Hyderabad limits too received above normal rainfall, although in Rangareddy district, rainfall has been lower, being just four per cent above the normal. In Hyderabad, 127.5mm of rainfall has been recorded till now against the normal value of 105.6mm, whereas in Rangareddy and Medchal districts, it has been 101.8mm and 194.8mm, against the normal value of 97.8mm and 11.9mm, respectively.

The TSDPS also provided week-wise data since June 1, the start of southwest monsoon season.

As per the data, in the five weeks, four weeks have received rainfall in excess, whereas one week (June 17-23) received deficient rainfall (67 per cent below normal).

Light to moderate rains

The IMD forecast that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur over the next 2-3 days at isolated places across the State.

In the 24-hour period between 8.30am of Thursday to 8.30am of Friday, widespread rains were recorded in the State. Most of the districts recorded light to moderate rains, while a few places received heavy rains. The highest rainfall recorded in this period was 114mm at Mallaram in Bhupalpally district, followed by Mahabubabad(112.8mm) and Dahegaon in Asifabad district (110mm). Various other parts of erstwhile Adilabad received 80-100 mm of rain.