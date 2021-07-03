STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Southwest monsoon brings copious rains to Telangana

Various parts of the district, including Warangal City, witnessed flooding of low-lying areas and submergence of agricultural fields due to the heavy rains.

Published: 03rd July 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles ply on a road amid rainfall in Hyderabad.

Vehicles ply on a road amid rainfall in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has recorded 66 per cent above normal rainfall due to the southwest monsoon in Telangana this year. While the normal rainfall till July 2 is 139.2mm, the State has received 230.8mm of rainfall, as per the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Moreover, none of the districts in the State have recorded deficient rainfall. Of the 33 districts, 16 districts have recorded large-excess rainfall (60 per cent above normal), 13 districts recorded excess rainfall (20-59 per cent above normal) and four districts recorded normal rainfall (19 per cent less or above the normal value).

The highest deviation from normal has been witnessed in Warangal (Urban) district, which recorded 147 per cent above the normal rainfall as the district recorded 346.5mm of rainfall, against the normal value of 140.4mm. Various parts of the district, including Warangal City, witnessed flooding of low-lying areas and submergence of agricultural fields due to the heavy rains.

The districts under the Greater Hyderabad limits too received above normal rainfall, although in Rangareddy district, rainfall has been lower, being just four per cent above the normal. In Hyderabad, 127.5mm of rainfall has been recorded till now against the normal value of 105.6mm, whereas in Rangareddy and Medchal districts, it has been 101.8mm and 194.8mm, against the normal value of 97.8mm and 11.9mm, respectively.

The TSDPS also provided week-wise data since June 1, the start of southwest monsoon season.

As per the data, in the five weeks, four weeks have received rainfall in excess, whereas one week (June 17-23) received deficient rainfall (67 per cent below normal).

Light to moderate rains 

The IMD forecast that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur over the next 2-3 days at isolated places across the State.

In the 24-hour period between 8.30am of Thursday to 8.30am of Friday, widespread rains were recorded in the State. Most of the districts recorded light to moderate rains, while a few places received heavy rains. The highest rainfall recorded in this period was 114mm at Mallaram in Bhupalpally district, followed by Mahabubabad(112.8mm) and Dahegaon in Asifabad district (110mm). Various other parts of erstwhile Adilabad received 80-100 mm of rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp