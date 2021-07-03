TPCC chief Anumula Revanth Reddy says 'he’ll take turncoats to task'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president-elect Anumula Revanth Reddy said that he would lead the public to pelt stones at MLAs who abandon the Congress after winning on the party’s ticket in the future.

He also appealed to cadre to ostracise elected turncoats. Revanth made these remarks during his visit to senior Congress leaders SA Sampath and Renuka Chowdary’s houses on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the Malkajgiri MP came down heavily on Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. He said that the Speaker was using his “discretionary power without discretion”.

Stating that he would formulate an action plan for the disqualification of the 12 MLAs who defected from Congress, once he assumes charge as the TPCC chief, Revanth said that he was even ready to move the Supreme Court.

“We will explore legal options to initiate criminal charges against the Speaker for encouraging defections,” Revanth said. He said that the people were ready to vote for the Congress, as they had confidence in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.