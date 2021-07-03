ZPTC arrested for smuggling spurious seeds in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Mancherial task force police, on Friday, arrested eight persons, including a TRS ZPTC member from Jannaram, for allegedly transporting gutka, spurious cotton seeds and black jaggery.

The arrested TRS ZPTC member has been identified as Erra Chandrashekhar.

Police said that during raids carried out at the godown of a firm named Raghavendra Agencies in Jannaram, the sleuths seized 8,840 kg of black jaggery, 6,680 kg alprazolam tablets worth Rs 2.10 lakh.

Apart from this, the sleuths also seized 17.75 kg of spurious cotton seeds worth Rs 28,000 during raids at Rendlagudem.

​All eight were held during the raids.