Telangana custodial death: Report reveals Mariamma was harassed by cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the police have made an FIR in connection with the recent custodial death of SC woman Mariamma at Addagudur police station, no police officers have been named in the report. Meanwhile, Chintakani Sub-Inspector R Uma and Addagudur Sub-Inspector V Maheswar, who allegedly played a role in harassing Mariamma, faced action from higher-ups. While Maheswar was suspended, Uma was attached to the Khammam Commissionerate.

Officials stated that an inquiry is on into the case and that they would alter the sections based on the post-mortem report. On Friday, medical experts, in the presence of the district magistrate, conducted a re-postmortem on the 44-year-old victim’s body. It was reported that the deceased’s son Uday Kumar’s statement was crucial in the case. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and judicial teams are conducting inquiries separately into the case.

The police, in their own inquiry, found that SI Maheswar and SI Uma, along with two other constables, allegedly played a role in harassing Mariamma while she was in custody. Uday told judicial officers that the policemen had harassed his mother in his presence at the police station. She was also assaulted by male police officers in a moving car while being shifted from Addagudur police station to Chintakani.